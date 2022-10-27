.

To mark the 76th Infantry Day celebrated on Thursday, October 27, the Indian Army released a video paying tribute to its infantry division. Infantry Day acknowledges the contributions of Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This day has a unique significance for the Nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that Infantry-men from the Indian Army became the first troops to land at Srinagar airport, an act which turned back the invaders from the outskirts of Srinagar and saved the state of Jammu and Kashmir from a Pakistan backed tribal invasion.