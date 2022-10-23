.

The Indian coast guards protect the 1,600 km long coastline of Gujarat from the neighboring country, Pakistan which has also been carrying out various activities around the sea. According to international rules, any person at sea or any steamer or fishing boat must operate on International Channel 16 when it reaches the middle of the sea. It is very easy to communicate with Coast Guard on International Channel No 16 by fishermen. If a fisherman's boat is stuck in the middle of the sea due to a storm, the fishermen contact the Indian Coast Guard through Channel 16. The Coast Guard jet then approaches the boat using its GPS. Subsequently, the guards verify the information and preliminary checks about who is in the boat, where they are from, why they came, and where they were going and then the Coast Guard ship approaches and rescues them within a few minutes.