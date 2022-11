.

Watch : How heroin packed in soap case and stacked in sound box of a vehicle Published on: 3 hours ago

Assam Police has intercepted a vehicle in Karimganj which was coming from a neighbouring state and seized 676 gram Heroin packed in 52 soap cases. These soaps were carefully packed inside baby wet wipes and stacked inside sound box of the vehicle. This video was shared by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma through tweet.