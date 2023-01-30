A bear was rescued from a well by the forest department personnel at Ghoti Shivara in the Kinwat area of Maharashtra on Sunday. At around 5 am on Sunday, one of the two bears roaming around the area fell into the well. On receiving the information, officials belonging to Vidarbha's Kharbi Wildlife Department rushed to the spot with an animal enclosure to catch the wild beast.

The man and animal conflict in the area was a common feature. Hence, farmers urged the forest department officials to the installation of net or wire mesh over wells so that the falling of wild animals could be prevented. Pramod Rathod, forest ranger, forest department officials T Mazhalkar, MN Katulwar, forest guard Vikas Barle and others rushed to the spot to pull out the bear from the well.

They used the 'Jugaad technique' to rescue the bear from the well. Ropes were tied to the four corners of the cot and the bear sitting on it was pulled out. The intrusion of wild animals into the area was rampant. Farmers have been facing the brunt of the destruction of the crops in Salgadi area of the sthe tate. Destruction of standing crops by these wild animals is rampant in the area. Farmers often go to the field to irrigate crops and see these animals trapped in the well. The rescued bear was transferred to a cage. Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ganesh Giri, said the rescued bear was put inside the enclosure. The animal will be released into the wild soon, he added.