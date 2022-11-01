.

Foreigners are always in awe of Indian culture and tradition. Whenever they pay a visit to our country they take part in cultural programmes, which will be organised in their honour. Recently, a group of foreigners were seen shaking their legs to Chhattisgarhi songs at the Purkhauti Muktangan. The dance of foreigners has become the cynosure of all eyes as they danced with gay abandon. Foreigners arrived at Chhattisgarh's Raipur for the National Tribal Dance Festival. They were taken to Purkhauti Muktangan in Nava Raipur on Monday. In the video, foreign artists can be seen dancing to Chhattisgarhi songs like 'Mahua Jhare', 'Hamar Para Tuhar Para' and 'Hi Re Sarguja Nache'. After dancing, the foreign artists raised the slogan of Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya.