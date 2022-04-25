.

Watch: Elephants help calf cross electric fence, win netizens' hearts

A herd of elephants was spotted helping a baby elephant cross electric fencing in the Kuppapalayam forest range in Tamil Nadu. In the video, four adult elephants and a calf can be seen exiting farmland. While two of the four adults get across the fence, two elephants stay back to help the young calf cross it successfully, without touching the fence. Though no electricity runs through the fence as the villagers informed, the elephants' presence of mind impressed all and sundry. This heartwarming video is going viral on social media.