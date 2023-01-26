Tirunelveli(TN): The country is celebrating its 74th Republic day with a feeling of patriotism among everyone. With every Indian proudly saluting the unfurling National flag today, an elephant here was no exception as the tusker also paid its respect to the Tricolor. This happened in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, where an elephant from a temple raised its tusks to salute the national flag.

As per tradition, temples under the Hindu Religious Charities Department in Tamil Nadu hoist the national flag according to the temple customs every year on Republic day observed on January 26. Accordingly, the 74th Republic Day was celebrated in a grand manner at Tirunelveli Nellaiappar Temple, one of the prominent temples of Tamil Nadu. The arrangements for flag hoisting were made right in front of the temple.

On unfurling the national flag, the temple elephant Gandhimati saluted it by raising its trunk. The flag was hoisted by Temple Administrative Officer Iyer Sivamani. The temple priests also performed special puja and distributed sweets. On this day, people witness the tradition and culture of the country in the different tableaux of the states and also the spectacular view of airshows by the Indian army, Navy, and Air Force at New Delhi's Kartavaya Path. But, this sweet gesture of the temple elephant has won the hearts of many.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.