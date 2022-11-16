.

Video: Chased by tusker, bus reverses for 8 km in Kerala Published on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A hair-raising video has come to the fore from Kerala's Thrissur, displaying a tourist bus backing as a tusker chases it away. The incident occurred in the Valparai area of the district. The visuals of the encounter show the vehicle, ferrying more than 40 passengers into the forest, slowly following the elephant from a distance on a hilly road. Moments later, the behemoth turned, facing the bus and stomps forward, leading the driver to hit reverse gear. The bus went backward for a total of 8 km from Ambalapara to Anakkayam before the tusker went away.