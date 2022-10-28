.

Elephants go on rampage in Kerala's Parvathipuram, villagers panic stricken

A herd of elephants has created panic among the residents of the Mirthivalasa village in the Manyam district of Parvathipuram in Kerala. Their attacks have become rampant over the past few days in the village. The elephants have killed two cows so far, apart from destroying a large number of food grains after they entered a rice mill in the village. The mill shutter was found broken by the villagers, while several sacks of grains were left open and ruined. The villagers also claimed that the beasts have consumed a large number of rice grains over the past few days. The coconut and banana plants in the mill have also been destroyed, they said. They are hoping for the wild beasts to leave their village in peace soon.