The Bharia families living in Gotikheda, a dependent village of Patalkot, in the Tamiya block of Madhya Pradesh are yearning for pure water and the men of the village descend by putting a ladder in the 12 to 15 feet well. The dirty water has been brought up from the bucket and then women and children filter this dirty water with a cloth and make it drinkable. This settlement has been done by 18 families. Reportedly, the government has not made any arrangement for drinking water here, and the schemes like Naljal Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme have not reached here yet. Throughout the year, villagers fill drinking water in a well built on the banks of the drain, whereas in the month of June, the water of this well has sat at the bottom.