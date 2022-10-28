.

Chemicals sprayed in Yamuna to remove toxic foam during Chhath Puja

A team of the Delhi Jal Board on Friday sprayed chemicals into the River Yamuna to dissolve the toxic foam seen on the surface of the river ahead of Chhath Puja on October 30. Visuals of the team at work in the Kalindi Kunj portion of the river are making rounds across the media. Earlier on Wednesday, a video of foam covering the surface of the Yamuna was across the internet, raising concerns among the citizens ahead of the Chhath Puja.