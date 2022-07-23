.

Watch: Cows plunge into reservoir after wild boars chase Published on: 2 hours ago

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident on Friday, wild boars chased away a herd of cows in Thandas of Velugodu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh district to a near-death situation. After the case, around 500 cows jumped into the reservoir to save themselves. The fishermen went on boats and brought the cows to shore safely. Till Friday evening, only 269 cattle could be saved. According to the residents of Thanda, villagers take cattle out to the adjacent Nallamala forest area for grazing. On Friday too, when the cattle were grazing, a group of wild boars attacked them. Although, the cowherds tried to chase the boars away but in vain. The fear-stricken cattle ran haphazardly from the wild boars to save themselves. Following this, the cattle jumped into the reservoir to escape from the boars. The villagers rushed to the village and sought the help of fishermen and swimmers. The fishermen ventured into the waters with the help of village boats.