Cops take care of infants abandoned by drug-addict father Published on: 28 minutes ago

A video of policemen bottle-feeding an eight-year-old child and a one-and-a-half-year-old baby has gone viral on social media. In the video, the policemen were seen bottle-feeding the children and trying to pacify them. The video is said to be of Kerala's Ernakulam. A drug-addict youth dropped off the children at the police station and tried to escape. Some cops ran to catch him while others were seen taking care of the babies. The youth was caught by the police. He said that his wife abandoned him with the children and he was not in the condition to take care of them. After investigating the matter, the police handed over the children to the child welfare committee and said if any close relatives of the youth come forward to take care of them, the children would be handed over to them.