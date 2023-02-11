Vellore: A man who sustained severe injuries during a bull race succumbed to death on Friday at Maruthavallipalayam village in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. During the bull race, 215 bulls participated and regardless of barricades erected for safety on both sides, some youths chose to stand inside the fence.

The deceased was identified as Suresh (28), a native of Lingundram area. Video of the exact moment the bull trampled him and several others captures the tragic incident. In it, the bull is seen running toward the crowd and jumping to attack five people including Suresh. Suresh was hit first and he fell to the ground. The bull paddled him on his chest before taking off.

The onlookers rushed Suresh to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Suresh died during treatment after which the hospital authorities informed his kin and sent the dead body for post-mortem. Earlier, in a separate incident, twenty-four-old Sasi Gilpat, a bull tamer from Trichy, succumbed to injuries after being hit by a bull during the Jallikattu competition.

To celebrate the harvesting festival of Pongal, traditional Jallikattu events were conducted all across Tamil Nadu. On January 22, one such Jallikattu contest was conducted in the Pallapatti area in the Trichy district. It saw participation from more than 750 bulls and 300 bull tamers.

After the game began, Sasi, one of the participants, was hit by a bull and collapsed. According to reports, the bull kicked Sasi's chest. Though he was rushed to a hospital immediately and despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to injuries.