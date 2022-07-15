.

Watch: Marriage party arrives in boats as Godavari swells Published on: 5 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Monsoon fury has left several areas flooded in Andhra Pradesh. Amid this, a bride arrived at the groom's place in a boat. The incident took place in the Konaseema area of the state. The families had fixed the couple's marriage in July anticipating rains and floods in August. However, nature had different plans as incessant rains flooded Godavari. Leaving no choice for the bride's family and guests but to reach Turpupalem in East Godavari by boats