Bride stuns in groom's attire, takes out wedding procession advocating equal right Published on: 14 hours ago

Every one of us must have attended the bridegroom's procession, but none of us might have witnessed a bride in the groom's attire and taking out a wedding procession similar to the groom's. But Moradabad's Himgiri Colony witnessed an amalgamation of emotions and vibrant thinking, where a bride with a 'shera' on her head and smile on her face left her house over a 'horse and buggy' along with the procession. State General Secretary of All India Yearly Brahmin Mahasabha Rajesh Sharma, started an initiative advocating for equal rights for women but in a unique manner. He decided to take out a wedding procession for his daughter Sweta Bhardwaj on Tuesday, ahead of her wedding on Wednesday. Everyone was astonished to see the unique procession, while the family members and relatives wholeheartedly welcomed this tradition.