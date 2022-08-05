.

Watch: BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi reprimands SDM for flouting elections Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Shivpuri (MP): BJP's Shivpuri MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi from MP slammed the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Kolaras fiercely accusing him of flouting the election rules. He also blamed the District Administration and warned the SDM of a 'drama that the whole nation would witness.' The shouting, snapping MLA was captured on camera by some by-watchers. The video has caught the attention of many.