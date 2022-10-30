.

Biker dead, two injured in Bengaluru after car rams into bike

A biker died and two others remain critically injured after a pothole-induced freak accident in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area on Saturday night. CCTV Visuals of the incident display a car overturning after trying to avoid a pothole on the road. A bike, seen meanwhile arriving from the opposite direction and crossing the frame moments back, got hit by the four-wheeler, leading to an immediate death for the rider. The deceased has been identified as one Harshad (24), a student from Kerala.