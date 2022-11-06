.

Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur confident of returning to power in HP

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is leaving no stone unturned during his campaign for BJP in his home state of Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are to be held on November 12. The ambiance is great and we are receiving a tremendous response as the double-engine government has created a record, and the public has decided to vote for BJP said, Anurag Thakur. "We had done what we committed and we have also done what we didn't commit, so the public has trust in us, that they (BJP) are those who had done what they didn't even promise. Offered pension for people in their sixties, 125 Units of free electricity and free water so that people don't feel burned". On the other hand Himachal's CM, Jai Ram Thakur said, "We will complete some pending works like connective issue and airport, I said a big airport needs to built considering tourism, so we will do these". When asked whether the party is struggling with 'rebels' rather than 'opposition', Thakur ruled out such things.