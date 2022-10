.

Watch: Antelope stuck in Ganges, toils hard to reach river bank Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of an antelope stuck in the Ganges river has come to the surface. The video was said to be of Uttarakhand's Kusha Ghat. In the video, it was seen that an antelope was stuck in the middle of the river and was severely trying to reach the bank. After a few minutes of tough effort, the antelope is able to cross the river and reached a river bank.