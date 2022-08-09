.

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): In a shocking incident, AAP MLA Karamveer Singh Ghuman from the Dasuya constituency indulged in hooliganism at the Cholang Toll Plaza. According to the CCTV footage, the only fault of the Toll Plaza staff was that they stopped MLA's vehicle at the toll gate for a minute. After which hundreds of vehicles passing through the toll gate were forcibly allowed to pass through for free by the angry MLA and two of his gunmen.