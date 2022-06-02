.

Watch: A speeding car rams into four people on roadside in Gwalior, all seriously injured Published on: 1 hours ago

In a horrible accident, four youths standing on the roadside were injured when a speeding car hit them at the Gwalior police station area on Tuesday. Due to the strong collision, all the four youths were flung a few feet away. All four have suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a private hospital. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing a white-colored car hitting the youths, and then, speeding towards the Hazira intersection. Police is probing into the accident by with the help pf the vehicle's number plate after one of the injured lodged a compliant with police against the driver