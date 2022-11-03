.

Watch a group of foreigners playing parkour over houses in Rajasthan's Jodhpur Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Thrilling visuals of a group of foreigners playing parkour have emerged from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The surfaced video has given chills to the netizens who have applauded the dangerous yet entertaining sport. In the viral video, a group of foreigners is seen jumping from roof to roof of houses one after another. The locals were stunned to witness the sport and also captured the videos. Parkour is an athletic training discipline or sport in which practitioners attempt to get from point A to point B in the fastest and most efficient way possible, without assisting equipment and often while performing artistic-gymnastic maneuvers.