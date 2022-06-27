.

A cow kept weeping for hours next to its calf's carcass. The calf died due to a lorry hit and the cow kept standing there for hours, after a while the cow sat and kept looking at the carcass which was taken away by the civic staff overlooking cow's tears. The people were shocked to witness such an emotional incident that took place recently in Andhra Pradesh. Cows do shed tears on par with human beings, said the villagers.