Shivamogga (Karnataka): A cobra entered a nest and swallowed two myna birds in a house at Muddinakoppa village of Shivamogga. The birds were kept in the nest at villager Manjappa's house. Later, the family members found the snake struggling to come out of the nest and immediately called in snake rescuer Kiran. He came to the spot and rescued the snake from the nest. After that, the cobra spits out two birds. Later, the snake was released into the forest area.