The District Election Commission in Himachal's Kullu on Tuesday organized an event for the upcoming Himachal Assembly Election. During the event, paragliders raised awareness flags in the sky and appealed to the people to vote. The event was to make voters aware of the importance of the ballot. It was the first such attempt in which paragliders were used to pass on the message. District election officer Ashutosh Garg said, "Kullu district is known for tourism activities. In such a situation, an initiative has been taken to make voters aware through paragliding."