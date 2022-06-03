.

Watch: A snake swallows bigger snake, spits it out later Published on: 1 hours ago

Surguja: The unbelievable visuals of a snake swallowing another snake of even bigger size have surfaced. The video was shot by the local people of Ajirma Gram Panchayat adjoining Ambikapur city of Surguja. The snake was found in a house near a liquor shop, after getting the information, snake rescue man Satyam reached the spot and he said that he has never seen a snake swallowing another snake. After a while, the snake started spouting the swallowed snake. The swallowed snake was was a 6 feet long Dhamdha snake.