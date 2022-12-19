.

Visually impaired girls sizzle in catwalk at Lakme Fashion Show of IFJD

Visually impaired girls rock the ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Show organized by the Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design (IFJD). The IFJD team gave the opportunity to the disadvantaged girls. The show was held in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday. Talking to media one participant said, "I felt happy to participate in the fashion show. We were practicing for 15-20 days. Members of the IFJD team helped in our practice, they taught us everything very well. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts".