Monkey creates ruckus in Karauli district hospital Published on: 1 hours ago

Karauli: A monkey created a ruckus inside the emergency ward in Rajasthan's Karauli district hospital on Tuesday. Visuals of the incident display the primate lying on hospital beds with patients and accessing medicine racks. The hospital administration has pleaded with the municipal council several times about the issue but without success.