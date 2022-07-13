.

Chhattisgarh: Deranged man takes on mighty bull on streets of Jagdalpur Published on: 33 minutes ago

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): In the superhit film Bahubali, Bhallaldev took the buffalo by its horns and defeated it A viral video which is said to be shot at Chattisgarh's Jagdalpur shows a deranged youth taking on a bull in the style of Bhallaldev. The bull pushes the young man with horns but he again starts fighting with it. This time the bull tossed him up in the air, forcing the man to retreat. This video of the man-bull fight is from the Danteshwari temple complex of Jagdalpur. The passerby shot the video and made it viral.