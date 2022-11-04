.

Viral video of leopard attacking people in Mysore triggers panic

Panic struck the KK Nagar area in Karnataka's Mysore district on Friday after a leopard was spotted. Three people were injured while trying to escape from the wild animal. While chasing a street dog, it swooped down on a bike rider who was passing by and attacked him. Later, it attacked two other people and then ran into bushes. The injured people were rushed to a local hospital. The forest department officials reached the spot and captured the leopard. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media.