.

Cow breastfeeding child is the cutest video you will see on internet today Published on: 14 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a child drinking milk straight from a cow's udder is doing rounds on social media. The incident recently took place in Kosigi area of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The video shows the cow standing in peace as the child walks around its hide and then grabs the udders to drink the milk. The cow, considered sacred in Hinduism, is also seen as a symbol of motherly love in many cultures. The video shows the bovine clearly reflecting the same as it breastfeeds the child. In Hinduism, the belief is that the cow is a representative of divine and natural beneficence. The animal gives more than it takes as it keeps on feeding humans the bounties of nature. Here, however, it is to be mentioned that the practice of drinking raw milk is considered harmful. Milk without sterilization is not healthy to drink as it may contain harmful microorganisms like bacteria, virus, or parasites. As such, milk needs boiling in order to get rid of harmful bacteria. While the video is cute, it is advised that the same should not be attempted.