Viral video: A Panther hunts rabbit in seconds in Vadodara Published on: 16 minutes ago

On the outskirts of Intola village near Vadodara, a nearby farmer witnessed a ferocious Panther going through the gap late at night. The Panther was stalking an innocent rabbit coming from the opposite side. The whole footage was recorded and it went viral on social media. After seeing the video, the forest service personnel are rumored to be launching an inquiry on where the Panther came from, despite great alarm among the people in the aftermath of the occurrence.