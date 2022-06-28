.

Published on: 3 hours ago

People residing in the Pohri tehsil of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh were in awe when a water stream suddenly gushed out of a rosewood tree. Hundreds of people gathered around the tree to witness the 'miracle'. They believe the water in the stream belongs to the River Ganga and have begun worshipping the tree. The locals have requested the district administration to look into the matter. Rajan V Nadia, SDM, Pohri, has assured people that a team from Shivpuri will investigate the matter and figure out why a stream of water is coming out of the tree.