Roorkee: A video of a violent clash between two women is going viral on social media. The incident is reported from the Bhagwanpur police station area of Roorkee. In the video, two women can be seen thrashing another girl, while seconds later, a third girl with a stick in her hand joins and starts thrashing the girl.

The women reportedly indulged in a fight over some minor dispute among their children. After the video went viral, the police identified the women who were fighting and called them to the police station. They then initiated necessary actions against them.

SP Dehat Swapna Kishore Singh said, "The viral video had come to his notice after which women indulged in an altercation were identified and called to the police station. Taking action under section 107/116 (preventive measure to preempt breach of peace), the police warned them of any future altercation over which they agreed."

In January, two incidents purportedly occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, raising questions on public safety and the functioning of the administration. A purported video of a man brandishing his pistol while driving a car in the city in the wee hours has caught the attention of netizens.

Another video of two drunk girls spotted thrashing a young man over a trivial issue had gone viral a few days ago. The case pertains to the Vijay Nagar police station area in Indore. During the alleged attack, security personnel tried to intervene and pacify them, but to no avail. The young man had allegedly passed a comment on the girls.