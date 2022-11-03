.

UP police vehicle transports onion, garlic, video viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Strange are the ways of the functioning of the police department in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, a video went viral on social media wherein it was shown that a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) used to help those in distress — was found transporting garlic and onion. The PRV Dial 112 was laden with onion and garlic was found moving in Rasra Bazar under the Gadwar area of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Onion and garlic stuffed in gunny backs could be seen laden in the boot space of the vehicle. SHO of Pakri police station when asked had a readymade answer. He said the vehicle belonged to the Pakri police station and the policeman who is also the mess in charge went to the market to purchase some groceries as the kitchen needed replenishment of such items.