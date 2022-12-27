.

Video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital surfaces online Published on: Dec 27, 2022

A video has emerged showing actress Tunisha Sharma being rushed to a hospital. The video shows the deceased's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan and two others carrying her to the hospital. Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24. Her body was found hanging on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul'. Actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment to suicide. They broke up 15 days before Tunisha Sharma's death.