Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): It's not a film shooting, nor are they reel characters. A bride and her groom went on a pre-wedding shoot in a boat in North Andhra Pradesh. They took a videographer along with them. They engaged a boat to go into the Chinnapati river. There they had a strange experience. Usually, the video cameraman asks the bride and groom to give poses. Here, the roles were totally changed. Their photos and videos were taken, but do you know under whose direction they were taken? The boatman. The ageing boatman stole the show and dominated the photo-shoot. He started making changes to the directions given by the cameraman. The boatman himself showed the poses and gave instructions to the bride and groom to imitate. The duo was shocked to see the boatman in his fifties being so versatile in suggesting and showing poses that are no less impressive compared to today's movies. The more impressive part of this was they liked the stills. The photographer was no exception. Thrilled on seeing this, the videographer captured the boatman while directing the bride and groom. Currently, this video is going viral on social media. After watching the video, the netizens are commenting on the boatman, "You are so talented", "You are old but great". The bride and groom, along with the photographer had a hearty laugh at the rare experience they had. Now that their video became popular on social media, they had no words to express their joy.