Video of drunk cop riding bike goes viral in Punjab's Tarn Taran Published on: 2 hours ago

Visuals of a drunk police officer riding a bike have surfaced from Punjab's Tarn Taran, Fatiabad village. The video shows the police officer being followed by a civilian through the market under Halka Khadur Sahib. The police officer seemed to strive to balance his bike as he rode in the dark through a busy street. In the video, the civilian is heard calling himself a journalist and interrogating the police officer who combats to come back to his senses and answer the questing being asked. The police officer in the viral video tries to tell his name and the police station he is posted at, to the person questioning him subsequently the officer seems scared. The officer, in the later part of the video, is seen riding away from the person interrogating him. The police have not yet taken any action in the matter while the netizens have demanded to identify the policeman through his bike's number plate.