.

Video of Amritsar looting incident captured on CCTV camera Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Of late, looting and road hold-ups have gone up in several parts of Punjab. Recently, four miscreants riding on two motorcycles intercepted a bike rider, who was travelling, along with a pillion, on a deserted stretch in Amritsar. The miscreants snatched their belongings and then sped away from the crime spot. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. After the theft, the victims were seen pushing the motorcycle for some distance.