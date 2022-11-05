.

A bike moving at a high speed skidded on the highway in Manali's Atal tunnel at Rohtang Pass on Friday night, resulting in the bike rider losing control over the vehicle. The bike rider and his pillion were tossed up in the air before falling on the road while the motorcycle slipped off a few yards away from the accident spot. The injured have been identified as Nishu Thakur of Pekhadi Banjar and Geetansh Babu of Kullu. The condition of Nishu Thakur was stated to be critical. Both are undergoing treatment at a Manali Hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police Gurudev Sharma said the rider lost balance over the motorcycle and the vehicle became uncontrollable leading to an accident in the Atal tunnel, Rohtang. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the tunnel.