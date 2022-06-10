.

Video: Newlyweds Nayantara and Vignesh Shivan visit Tirumala Tirupati Temple

A day after their wedding, actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday. Sources said the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. The couple had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues. They then got married in a private ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram.