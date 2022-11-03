.

Mumbai Customs officials seize USD worth Rs 4.1 crore from a family Published on: 28 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

US currency worth about Rs 4.1 crore was recovered by the AIU (Air Intelligence Unit) of the Mumbai Airport Customs on Thursday from a family of three Indian passengers travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Footage from the seizure displayed officials recovering US Dollar bundles from the lining of various garment items such as sarees and shoes. All three passengers were subsequently arrested.