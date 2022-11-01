.

Yellapur (Karnataka): Days after the tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that led to scores of deaths, a worrying incident has surfaced in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. In Shivapur village of Yellapur taluka in the district, tourists tried to cross a suspension bridge across river Kali in a car, leading to protests from the local populace. Visuals from the incident show a Maruti car with a Maharashtra number plate trying to cross the bridge, but halting midway due to locals who forced it to retreat.