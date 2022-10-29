.

Bike rider asks wild tusker to go into forests and it obliges, video viral Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Visuals of a tusker obeying a man and sweeping back to the forest as the man instructed surfaced from the Kochi-Danushkodi national highway on Friday. The motorist, identified as Shakthivel, stopped his two-wheeler too close to the elephant and started shouting at him, asking him not to stand on the road and to retreat into the forest. The elephant was adamant at first, often turning to Shakthivel with aggression. However, Shakthivel stood his ground and managed to force the elephant back into the forest. Shakthivel says this tusker, popularly known as 'short-tailed tusker' among locals, turns aggressive only when someone tries to chase it away using crackers. There is another tusker in the same area known as the 'jackfruit tusker', for his love for jackfruits, is very aggressive and often attacks motorists on the road. Another video shot on the same road earlier, showed an auto having a narrow escape from the charging jackfruit tusker. There are three tuskers in this area and all three fight among each other violently, Shakthivel says.