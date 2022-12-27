.

VHP demands apology from Cong for likening Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) slammed Congress for likening Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. By doing this, the party has insulted Lord Ram. The VHP leader Vinod Bansal demanded an apology from Congress over Salman Khurshid's remark. In a video, Bansal said, "Congress had denied the existence of Lord Ram and even submitted an affidavit regarding that in the Supreme Court. Comparing Lord Ram with such a person does not suit Congress. This is the end of Congress." It may be recalled that on Sunday while addressing the media senior leader Salman Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram.