.

Veteran Cong leader Digvijay Singh falls during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in MP Published on: 36 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mortakka village in Khandwa towards Indore on Saturday. On the fourth day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh fell on the ground during a scuffle between the workers. The incident took place when the yatra was halted for a tea break. However, Digvijay Singh expressed his displeasure over the incident. The video of this incident is doing rounds on social media. Furthermore, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel will be participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Umaria Chowki in Khargone on Saturday, after which he will participate in the programme being organised in Mau. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was flanked by his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra, for the first time since the launch of the Yatra.