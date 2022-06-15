.

Published on: 50 minutes ago

The road in front of the city's Circuit House in Alkapuri area of ​​Vadodara city has became accidental prone in the recent rain. The rainwater washed away on the road has made the road slippery, and two-wheeler riders are losing their balance and falling down. Due to this, some women were also injured and sat on the side of the road in pain. People had to seal the rode in order to prevent more accidents.