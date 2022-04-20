.

Vegan diets for dogs may be healthier and less dangerous than meat-based diets: Study Published on: 22 minutes ago

According to a new study by the University of Winchester, guardians of more than 2,500 dogs explored links between dog diet and health outcomes, suggesting that nutritionally sound vegan diets may be healthier and less hazardous than conventional or raw meat-based diets. The findings of the study were published in the open-access journal, 'PLOS ONE'. Many factors may influence dog guardians to choose unconventional diets for their pets, including concerns regarding the environment, the treatment of animals used as food, and the health of their pets. However, research into the health effects of conventional versus unconventional dog diets has been limited. To help clarify the potential health effects of different dog diets, Knight and colleagues analyzed survey data from guardians of 2,536 dogs fed either conventional meat, raw meat, or vegan diet. The survey included questions about the dogs' health, including the number of veterinary visits, use of medications, and specific dog health disorders. (ANI)