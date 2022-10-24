.

Muslim women offer aarti to Lord Ram in Varanasi

Varanasi: Muslim women in Varanasi set a unique example of communal harmony by performing the aarti of Lord Ram on the occasion of Diwali at Subhash Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. On the occasion, many Hindu and Muslim women led by group leader Nazneen Ansari offered prayers to Lord Rama. The purpose of this aarti was to spread the message of communal harmony along with unity and peace to the world. Nazneen Ansari, on the occasion, said, "No one can separate us from our ancestors and traditions."